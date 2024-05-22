Cardi B Pops Out For Surprise Performance, Teases "Wanna Be" Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have been shutting up a lot of critics ever since their Hot Girl Summer Tour began last week. The duo has continuously packed each and every arena they have been to so far. This could turn out to be one of the highest grossing tours of 2024, no question. It is especially possible when you do things like bring Cardi B out for a stunning guest performance. Megan & Big Glo were in New York City last night as Madison Square Garden was sold out in anticipation for another lit show. But they really turned it up a notch when the Bronx native came out.

While the "Bartier Cardi" rapper was onstage, her and Megan performed their biggest collab to date, "WAP." Fans were absolutely loving it as they were screaming their hearts out. They rarely play this song together at shows, so this was especially a big deal for that reason alone. However, the threesome had one more trick up their sleeves.

Cardi B Remix Of "Wanna Be" Is Coming Soon

According to AllHipHop, GloRilla took the lead in teasing the audience with some new music coming soon. She began by being extremely vague, "I need y’all to stay tuned. Make sure you tune in tonight ‘cause I ain’t telling you right now." Megan hilariously questioned her co-star, "Now how you gone tease that and then try and walk away?" That is when Glo finally spilled the beans, "Y’all wanna hear ‘Wanna Be’ with muthaf***in Cardi B? "'Wanna Be' muthaf***ing remix about to drop y’all, be ready. Stay tuned!" Hopefully, we can get that remix sooner than later, preferably this Friday.

