Megan Thee Stallion Seat-Filling Accusations Seemingly Debunked Following Packed Show In Minneapolis

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

After a seat-filling email made the rounds online, people are starting to debunk the dubious claims.

Megan Thee Stallion has had a very solid start to the year. Overall, it began with her dropping off "Hiss" which was a diss track towards Nicki Minaj. Subsequently, she ended up going number one on the Billboard charts with this track, which was a huge success. Her most recent release is a track called "Boa" which came with an impressive visual. Last night, Meg started off her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she performed in front of a packed house.

In the clip down below, you can see that there were lots of people in attendance. It seemed to be an exciting performance, especially with GloRilla as the opener. However, very soon after the show began going viral for its attendance, some accusations of seat-filling found their way online. In a screenshot posted by DJ Akademiks, you can see that someone was allegedly contacted to be a seat-filler via complimentary tickets.

Megan Thee Stallion Allegedly Offered Free Tickets At Random

In the quote tweets to Akademiks' post, it was noted that this screenshot is fake. Ticketmaster has never offered "seat-filling" services before. Moreover, even the wording within the screenshot seems a bit off. Based on the videos from the concert, it is clear that fans are digging her tour so far. Meg is a big artist regardless of what the haters may say, and for now, there simply is no concrete evidence that her shows are being filled with decoys. Between this and the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, the conspiracy theories won't stop.

Theory Debunked

