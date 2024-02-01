Megan Thee Stallion "HISS" On Pace For No. 1 Debut

Megan Thee Stallion is in full rollout mode with a new album and tour on the way, and that always involves a lead single to get fans excited, prepared -– and streaming. Moreover, despite the quality behind the under-appreciated "Cobra," it seems like "HISS" will serve this purpose quite well for her when it comes to both how it's resonated with fans and with commercial metrics. According to Chart Data on Twitter, the Houston rapper could land a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 if its numbers continue on the pace they are at as of writing this article. While the report doesn't indicate a particular number, Billboard themselves reported that the song continues to grow and garner more and more streams.

As such, Megan Thee Stallion could potentially have her first-ever No. 1 debuting song as a solo artist. This would be a great start to this new phase of her career, and would also lay the foundation for more buzz and promotion from a purely commercial standpoint. But the 28-year-old still impresses with blazing flows, combative energy, and some really sharp lines to contrast her previously measured and emotional single. What she needs to keep up is this sense of dynamism and freshness with each cut, and we'll have a great project and lead-up to cherish in 2024.

Megan Thee Stallion Is On Track For Her First Solo Number One Hit

However, the "Hot Girl" continues to face a lot of scrutiny and backlash from some rap corners in the game, albeit not many. For example, Wack 100 recently claimed that there is a video of Tory Lanez's shooting of her that proves that she is lying, and that this incident didn't happen at all between them. Many fans debated the veracity of this on social media, given that there is no evidence of this clip. Some believe the prosecution and court suppressed it in Lanez's trial, whereas others expressed shock at how fans continue to challenge the conviction.

Meanwhile, on the topic of conflict, Nicki Minaj's response track "Big Foot" is also performing well commercially. It played at some big events, broke streaming records for hip-hop in 2024, and made a big splash on arrival in other ways. No matter which song you think is better, this success can only set the bar for their future work, and only they can capitalize on it. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

