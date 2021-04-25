number one
- MusicBeyonce Hits No. 1 Spot On Billboard With "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"This marks Queen Bey's ninth solo number one hit, and makes her the first Black woman to top the Hot 100 with a country song.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Reacts To "Vultures" Keeping No. 1 Spot For Another WeekAlthough a lot of hype around this collaborative series is around Ye, let's not forget who really carried this album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Claims "Vultures 1" Is No. 1 In 72 Countries, Including IsraelEveryone's talking about "Vultures" and still dissecting the tracklist, whether its highest highs or its lowest lows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Will Celebrate "HISS" Going No. 1 In This Hilarious WayWith this remark, the Houston rapper confirmed that she did, in fact, hear "Big Foot." So the question is... will she ever respond?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion "HISS" On Pace For No. 1 DebutDespite all the success and acclaim the Houston rapper has garnered over the years, her newest single could still make even more history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage "american dream" Hits No. 1 On Apple Music, He Asks Fans About Poop BarThe "née-nah" MC is considering changing a particularly viral and debated bar on his new album, and we can't say we blame him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Matches One Of Drake's Hot 100 Records With "Lovin On Me" Back On TopHe now has a number one hit in four straight years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Jumps Back To Number 1 On The Hot 100Harlow's newest single returned to the top spot after a month of Christmas songs.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Goes No. 1 With "Pink Friday 2"The "Let Me Calm Down" MC sold 222K first week, which means that "Pink Friday 2" had a stellar debut as expected.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole & Yeat's "For All The Dogs" Features Battling For Either's First No. 1 Hit"IDGAF" and "First Person Shooter" are fan-favorites on Drake's new album, but only one can top the Billboard charts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Is One Song Away From Tying Michael Jackson For Most No. 1s By A Male SoloistThere are still a few names ahead of them in terms of overall No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 by artists, but it's still a wild feat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2019By 2019, TikTok had begun to change the landscape of the music industry. By Demi Phillips
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 20152015 marked a return to viral rap, with songs like “Hotline Bling” and “Watch Me (Whip/NaeNae).” By Demi Phillips
- NumbersTravis Scott Set To Go Number One Again With Huge "Utopia" Sales Resurgence"Utopia" is entering its sixth week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTyrese Threatens To Scrap Upcoming Album If Fans Don't Get His Latest Single To Number OneThe actor and singer posted a bizarre plea to his fans.By Ben Mock
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Claim Top Spot On Rolling Stone's West Coast Rap Songs ListI mean, who's really surprised?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler, The Creator's New Album Achieves Never Before Seen Chart MilestoneAfter "The Estate Sale" expanded on it, "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" just achieved something we didn't even know was possible.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "Late At Night" Hits Number 1 On Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay ChartRoddy Ricch hit number one on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart with his single, "Late at Night."By Cole Blake
- NumbersSoulja Boy Celebrates Going No.1 On BillboardHis viral hit "She Make It Clap" earned the rapper the top position on the Top Triller U.S. chart.By Madusa S.