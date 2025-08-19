Drake Continues His Rhythmic Airplay Dominance As "What Did I Miss?" Rises To No. 1

NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's rule on the charts is far from over and he's padding his lead over on the Rhythmic Airplay side of things with "What Did I Miss?"

If the Kendrick Lamar battle couldn't officially slow down Drake, we don't think there's anything else that can. The Toronto icon is still very prevalent on the charts and millions of people are ready for his next album. Speaking of the former, though, he's just added another number one song to his collection.

Per Billboard, the lead single for ICEMAN, "What Did I Miss?," is now at the top of the Rhythmic Airplay chart. It holds that spot on the list for August 23 and gets to that point after being somewhere on it for six consecutive weeks.

But what's so incredible about this achievement is that its Drake's third record of 2025 to climb this high. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cuts "NOKIA" and "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" with PARTYNEXTDOOR are the others to do so. The former hit that mark in May while the latter shot up the chart in July.

Moreover, "What Did I Miss?" brings The Boy's number one total to a mind-altering 42. No one can even sniff that right now as the next closest is Rihanna with 17. The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Lil Wayne, and USHER follow in that order.

Overall, a 13% increase in plays on U.S. rhythmic radio stations between August 8-14, is how Drake was able to do this. Billboard received that statistic via Luminate.

Read More: Drake Tours, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of Box Office Revenue

Drake ICEMAN

As for other interesting tidbits on this "What Did I Miss?" accomplishment, it's now Drake's sixth song and/or feature to get to the top of the heap in six weeks. The shortest amount of time it took for a record of his to go number one was 2018's "In My Feelings."

Only four weeks were required there.

Hopefully, Drake will be able to add more chart-toppers to his name once ICEMAN drops later this year. From what we know, he's still working hard on the album. We don't have a concrete release date, but apparently former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel does.

During a recent interview, he hinted at when it could be arriving. "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," he said.

Take this was a huge grain of salt for now, but we hope that he's right.

Read More: Metro Boomin's 11 Most Iconic Beats Of The 2020s... So Far

