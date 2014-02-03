Why is a pop superstar like Bruno Mars a registered artist on HNHH, you ask? It's simple - for better or worse, he's collaborated with multiple rappers throughout his eight-year career, among them Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Layzie Bone, T-Pain, Gucci Mane, Jay Z, Eminem, R. Kelly (he raps occasionally), Royce Da 5'9", B.o.B, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Snoop Dogg and more. Dude also dabbles in reggae, soul, R&B, funk, jazz and blues, which may have something to do with it. Most recently, as far as our reportage goes, he was arrested for cocaine possession in Las Vegas in 2011, and angered Kanye West with his multiple wins at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards. Also, the Honolulu, Hawaii native continues to irritate Tyler, The Creator to this day. Stay tuned.