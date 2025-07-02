News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
rhythmic airplay chart
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
PARTYNEXTDOOR Tops Rhythmic Airplay Chart For First Time While Drake Extends His Record
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" may have not landed with everyone, but it's clearly sticking with more than enough people.
By
Zachary Horvath
1 hr ago
180 Views