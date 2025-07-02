PARTYNEXTDOOR Tops Rhythmic Airplay Chart For First Time While Drake Extends His Record

BY Zachary Horvath 165 Views
Party Next Door Live
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) PartyNextDoor and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" may have not landed with everyone, but it's clearly sticking with more than enough people.

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR have developed some incredibly strong chemistry over the last 10+ years. Songs like "Recognize," Wednesday Night Interlude," and "Come and See Me," are just a few classics that fans have been rocking with. This year though, they decided to go all out and drop their first collab tape together, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

It didn't land with everyone, unfortunately, but the project has still been doing well on the charts and on DSPs. Tracks like Drizzy's "NOKIA" and "GIMME A HUG," as well as some of the collaborations like "CN TOWER" and "MOTH BALLS" have succeeded.

Another one to mention is "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," which is been tearing it up over on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay Chart. For those wondering its chart that tracks songs that perform well on rhythmic radio stations. They usually play a lot of melodic hip-hop and R&B.

Per the publication, though, it's actually on top in the latest update dated July 5. This now makes it four times that the duo has reached it with the last song to do so being Popcaan's 2020 track "Twist & Turn."

But the impressive feats don't stop there. For PARTYNEXTDOOR, this is his first time going number one on Rhythmic Airplay. He's gotten quite close to do doing so in the past, so it's great to see him climb this high. For context, his 2020 collaboration with Rihanna, "Believe It" peaked at six.

Drake Iceman

Of course, this is a major win for Drake as well. He extends an unfathomable record of chart-toppers to 41. It widens the already massive gap he has over RiRi and The Weeknd. The former is in second with 17, whereas Abel Tesfaye has 15 number ones.

Overall, you can argue about the quality of the album all day, but the results are concrete.

Hopefully, Drake will be able to continue his run on this chart and every other notable one later this year. It sounds like he's definitely going to put out his next solo LP as well titled Iceman. An actual release date remains out of reach, but he did confirm it for 2025 via an Instagram post late last week.

