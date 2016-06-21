Filling the void left by the incarceration of Vybz Cartel is no easy feat, but luckily dancehall superstar Popcaan has been seamlessly up to the task. Recruited at the age of 16 to be Kartel’s protégée, Popcaan rose to prominence worldwide with the release of his Vybz-assisted single, “Clarks.” Continent by continent, Popcaan’s music began spreading, eventually making it onto Kanye’s 2013 LP Yeezus in the form of a sample. That same year, the Jamaican singer’s affiliation with OVO became known, linking up with the crew in Toronto for Popcaan’s “Unruly Rave” music video. In 2014, Popcaan released his debut studio album Where We Come From, and his star propelled deep into the night sky. Building his brand up higher and higher, Popcaan was featured on Jamie XX’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” with Young Thug in 2015, and the leaked version of Drake’s dancehall homage “Controlla” in March 2016.