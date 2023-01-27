Popcaan’s starting the year off on the right foot with the release of his latest project, Great Is He.

The Jamaican star’s new project marks his third release under the OVO banner since signing to the label in 2016. This time, he delivers a strong 17-song effort that boasts appearances from Drake, Burna Boy, Toni-Ann Singh, and Chronic Law.

ROSKILDE, DENMARK – JUNE 29: Popcaan performs on stage on Day 6 of Roskilde Festival on June 29, 2017 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Redferns)

Great Is He includes several previously released singles, such as “Skeleton Cartier,” “Set It,” “Next To Me” featuring Toni-Ann Singh, and the Drake-assisted, “We Caa Done,” which accompanied the album announcement.

Though he’s already one of the leading artists of the genre, Popcaan’s new album could kick off a new chapter in his career. Despite the worldwide acclaim and a wide fanbase in the U.S., Popcaan has yet to travel to America. However, with the release of Great Is He, it seems that he’s looking to finally tread across the U.S.A. in the near future.

“Why they let me into everywhere except America?? something not right!!! Well i would like to see what America look like,” he wrote on Twitter. “Let’s start the 1st time in America campaign today!!! #GIHE Go!”

Popcaan’s new album comes nearly three years after the release of his last solo project, FIXTAPE. However, he later joined forces with OVO affiliate, Preme, for their joint project, Link Up.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Popcaan, Giggs and Sean Combs attend the Spotify Who We Be x City Girls Wireless Festival after-party at The Standard on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

Hopefully, we hear more from Popcaan this year and see him finally tour the U.S. Check out his latest project below and sound off with your thoughts on Great Is He in the comments.