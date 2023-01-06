Famed reggae artist Popcaan is helping his fans bring in the new year with the single “We Caa Done.” Featuring Drake, the four-minute track debuted on streaming platforms along with an official music video.

“We Caa Done” contains an infectious beat and melodic verses delivered by both artists. The new song’s visual shows Drake and Popcaan partying together on a boat and jet skiing while surrounded by blue water.

Born Andrae Hugh Sutherland in Jamaica, Popcaan rose to prominence in the early 2010s following his collaborations with Vybez Kartel and several successful solo tracks. Since then, he’s earned his place as a high-charting global artist, later teaming up with artists like Jorja Smith and the Gorillaz.

Popcaan’s new jam is his latest featuring Drake. The two previously joined forces for the Dancehall star’s songs “My Chargie,” “TWIST & TURN,” and “All I Need.” He also recently signed with Drake’s OVO Sound and released Vanquish, his first project with the label, in 2019.

In a 2020 feature for the FADER, Popcaan opened up about his vision for the future of music saying, “I want people to appreciate the dynamism of dancehall music. It doesn’t have to have that one particular sound to be considered dancehall.”

“Also, I want to encourage more international collaborations which will incorporate the fusing of various genres,” he then added.

Gearing up for the release of his upcoming album Great Is He, the 34-year-old teased the project’s cover art on his Instagram earlier this week, sharing it with his nearly three million followers.

Are you feeling this new collab? Share your thoughts on Popcaan’s “We Caa Done” by commenting below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ah every weh di gyal dem love we,

Imma every state, every country

Cute pretty gyal wah make a movie

Tell me she bad and she unruly

[Via]