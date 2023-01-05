Ever since famously starring in Uncut Gems in 2019, Julia Fox has steadily been in the headlines. Whether for her fashion choices, her meme-worthy statements or her short fling with Ye, the 32-year-old is a hot topic.

During her brief romance with the disgraced rapper, the pair were spotted out together several times.

Ye and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The Uncut Gems actress recently sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen. During their conversation, the talk show host doesn’t hold back when asking her about her dating history. He reads her a question sent in from a fan, asking the mother of one what’s the best celebrity date she’s been on.

“I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great,” she exclaims, before saying she can’t disclose who it was with. “I really, really can’t say, but it was obviously an A-lister,” says Fox. After Cohen says everyone wants to know if it’s Drake, she replies, “maybe,” cracking a smile. It certainly seems as though it was with the Certified Lover Boy.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 32-year-old also addresses some aspects of her relationship with the “Gold Digger” rapper. “We were literally together for like a minute. I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything,” she confesses to the Watch What Happens Live! host.

The couple began dating last year, shortly after the 45-year-old’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. However, they only lasted for about a month. The actress says she dumped the father of four due to his “unresolved issues.”

Of course, Drizzy and Ye have a rather complicated past with each other. After beefing for years, they put their differences aside to unite on stage in late 2021. Both artists performed at the concert, which was put on in order to bring attention to the “Free Larry Hoover” movement.

Kanye West x Drake “Free Larry Hoover” concert at The Coliseum in Los Angeles



Video: @nikekd pic.twitter.com/UMSZo9T756 — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) December 10, 2021

Fox’s alleged date with the Toronto superstar allegedly happened before her fling with Ye. Regardless, the exact timeline is unknown and the seemingly new update is certainly interesting.

Fox's alleged date with the Toronto superstar allegedly happened before her fling with Ye. Regardless, the exact timeline is unknown and the seemingly new update is certainly interesting.

