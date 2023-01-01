Nick Cannon’s large blended family sparks no shortage of conversation in the media. By now, the father of 12 has undeniably become a pro at defending his decisions. Last night, he did just that while chatting with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on their New Year’s Eve Live show from Times Square.

The Bravo icon asked the recording artist about his “endgame” on his apparent “single-[handed]” quest to “[repopulate] the Earth.” He asked Cannon, “What is your plan?”

Nick Cannon attends Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In response, the California native said, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan. Honestly, man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have. The family that I have, I embrace it. I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

Cohen couldn’t help but retort with an inquiry that’s been on the minds of many as of late. “A vasectomy?” he teased. “Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon clapped back. “It’s my body, my choice.”

Turning the conversation back to a lighter topic, Cooper jumped in and asked the 42-year-old for any fatherly advice for new dads out there. He happily obliged, encouraging them to, “just operate out of love.”

“I mean some people may say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do, and always do it with a smile,” he went on.

As far as New Year’s resolutions go, Cannon says he doesn’t specifically have any. “Like I said, I’m just so happy for health, and want to continue to be as healthy and filled with as much gratitude as possible for the next year,” he told Cohen and Cooper.

As TMZ notes, The Masked Singer host welcomed a total of five children in 2022. He and Bre Tiesi had their first, Legendary, in June. Afterward, LaNisha Cole welcomed baby Onyx, and Brittany Bell delivered Rise Messiah.

I'm dying over the Wikipedia family tree for Nick Cannon's children and baby mamas. I don't think I've ever seen this on there before… just LOL! pic.twitter.com/WFNkludprN — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 30, 2022

Additionally, Abby Da La Rosa gave birth to Zeppelin, a baby girl in recent weeks. His latest arrival, though, is Halo, who was born to Alyssa Scott after the death of their son Zen. Read more about the new baby here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

