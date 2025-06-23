Nick Cannon Struggles To Remember All 12 Of His Kids' Names

Nick Cannon struggled to remember the names of all 12 of his children during an interview with Bobbi Althoff on The Really Good Podcast. Clips of the moment have been going viral on social media with fans criticizing Cannon for the awkward moment.

While discussing his forgetfulness, Cannon challenged Althoff to name 12 states, before trying something more personal. Eventually, he surrendered and tried to remember his children. “I usually get in trouble… I’ll lay them all out for you, keep me honest. There’s ‘Roc, ‘Roe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion, Zen," he said. “See this is where … How many (are left)?”

Fans on social media have been having plenty of jokes at his expense in response. "Nick Cannon named all his kids after armor variations and ranks from Halo: Reach I’m bawling my f*cking eyes out," one user joked. Another added: "That sh*t not even funny lol bro lame for tryna act like that should be a hard thing to know off top."

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

As for the full list of Nick Cannon's 12 children, he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. After that, he has: Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon, Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; and finally Halo with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott also had a son named Zen, who died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.

While he may be forgetful about their names, Cannon has spoken about the importance of being a father many times over the years. "Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he told People in 2022. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."