Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott proudly announced today that they’re expecting a child together once again. The couple was overjoyed as they shared a touching photo of the expectant mom putting her baby bump on full display. This joyful announcement comes almost a year after the couple lost their baby boy, Zen, to brain cancer. At the time, both Nick and Alyssa publicly grieved their loss by sharing detailed social media posts about their son’s medical issues.

Nick Cannon is no stranger to being a father—he has 11 kids so far. Alyssa also gave birth to a son, Zen, with Cannon in June 2021, the same month he had twin sons with Abby De La Rosa. Unfortunately, Nick and Alyssa’s son died shortly after.

Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer and tragically passed away at just five months old. He was the couple’s first child together and Alyssa’s second. Although it’s unclear how many months pregnant Alyssa is in this recent photo, she’s already showing and couldn’t wait to present the pregnancy to adoring fans. This will reportedly be Nick’s 11th child, but he is expecting more because Abby is also reportedly pregnant with twins.

Nick Cannon’s list of children is long. His first two were twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, with ex-wife, Mariah Carey; later, he had Zion Mixolydian and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; Legendary with Bre Tiesi; Onyx with Lanisha Cole; and Zen with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon really seems to have a way with the ladies, and he also appears to like making babies. It seems every few months Nick is announcing a new pregnancy or the birth of a new child. Some people find it hard to keep up with the children, as well as who the mothers are, at times.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as news comes in and we wish Nick and Alyssa all the best.