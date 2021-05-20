Alyssa Scott
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Honor Late Son Zen With Sweet Family VideoCannon and Scott's son Zen passed away in 2021 at only five months old.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsWho Are Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas?Explore the fascinating world of Nick Cannon's 12 children and the incredible mothers.By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Welcome Daughter, His 12th ChildThis year, Nick has also welcomed children with Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and Bre Tiesi.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Posts Tribute For Late Son Zen One Year After DeathNick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are currently expecting their second child together.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Expecting 11th Child With Alyssa ScottThe couple will welcome their second child in December. Their first, Zen, sadly passed away last year.By Da Vida Gayden
- GramNick Cannon Trends After Alyssa Scott Shows Off Her Baby Bump The model shared photos of her growing bumb to Instagram. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Honors His Late Son's Birthday With A New Charity, Lighting CeremonyNick Cannon and Alyssa Scott remembered their son Zen by founding a pediatric cancer foundation.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's BM Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy, Father's Identity Is UnknownShe gave birth to Cannon's twin last summer and announced that she's expecting once again.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Isn't "Built For Marriage" After Mariah Carey Divorce: "I Had To Go Within"He called their union "one of the greatest experiences" of his life and questioned what could be better.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Cuddles With Alyssa Scott, Ex Jessica White Is "Happy For Them"Cannon and Alyssa sadly lost their son last year and White wanted to show her support for the couple. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Apologizes For Mentioning Late Child When Revealing Bre Tiesi's PregnancyHe admitted that he failed to "protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children" when speaking about the passing of his baby with Alyssa Scott.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlyssa Scott Shares Message Amid News Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby With Bre TiesiShe thanked the public for their kind messages and spoke about the legacy of her and Cannon's son, Zen, who recently passed away.By Erika Marie
- GramNick Cannon Poses With His Kids As He Pens Note About Grieving Loss Of Baby ZenThe media mogul revealed last month that the newborn he shared with Alyssa Scott passed away from brain cancer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's GF Alyssa Scott Supports "All Who Are Grieving" During Holiday Season After Losing SonShe spoke about the struggles she continues to experience during this time.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlyssa Scott Speaks On Loss Of Baby With Nick Cannon: "Unbearable"The parents announced the tragic loss of their newborn this week.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Give Fans A Closer Look At Zen CannonNick Cannon shows off his youngest son, Zen Cannon. By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsNick Cannon’s Baby Mamas: A Complete TimelineWe break down the leading ladies in Nick Cannon's life, as the TV host and radio personality recently went from having four children to seven children in a matter of six months. By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Welcomes His Third Child This YearNick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's son, Zen Cannon, is Nick's seventh child.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureLil Duval Trolls Nick Cannon For Back-To-Back PregnanciesLil Duval offers a hot take on Nick Cannon fathering four children so far this year.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsAlyssa Scott Seems To Confirm She & Nick Cannon Are Expecting A ChildAlyssa Scott seemingly confirmed that she's pregnant and Nick Cannon is the father with a post on Father's Day.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLanisha Cole Shuts Down Nick Cannon Pregnancy RumorsLanisha Cole appears to shut down rumors that she's pregnant with Nick Cannon's child.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMaury Reacts To Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting A Child With "Wild 'N Out" ModelMaury Povich chimes in after it was revealed that Nick Cannon is allegedly expecting another child.By Alex Zidel
- GramNick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Child With "Wild 'N Out" Model Alyssa ScottShe shared pregnancy photos on social media with the caption, "Zen S. Cannon."By Erika Marie