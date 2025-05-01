Nick Cannon is coming under fire from Alyssa Scott, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter, Halo. During an appearance on Raven Symoné and Miranda Maday’s Tea Time podcast, Cannon joked about getting his testicles insured. Scott shared the clip on Instagram and alleged that he hasn't seen their daughter in over a month.

“Ha ha haaa Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month,” Scott she wrote while tagging Cannon. “But good to know she’ll get some of your [money] if anything happens to your balls smh.”

As for the clip in question, Cannon jokes about the importance of his reproductive parts. “It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” he explained, as caught by People. “Dr. Squatch, who is like, they're known for like manscaping and all that stuff. They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.’“

“I got the insurance policy in my office. It's legit,” he remarked, revealing each testicle has a $5 million policy. “If I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids.”

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has a total of 12 children. With his ex-wife Mariah Carey, he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe. After that, he has: Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon, Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; and finally Halo with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott also had a son named Zen, who died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.