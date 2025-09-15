Nick Cannon reflected on having 12 children during a candid appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday morning. In doing so, he admitted that the move was a response to trauma. He also explained that he had this realization after starting therapy.

“It wasn’t like I was acting out,” Cannon said of having so many children, as caught by Complex. “It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process, because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move. [As] opposed to doing a mature thing and saying, ‘Hey, well, it probably makes more sense to do this.’ And then, obviously, life happens as well. So it wasn’t like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more about, like, ‘Yo, I’mma just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens, I can handle it.’”

As for whether he'd still have 12 children without the trauma, he explained: “I don’t know, and I’ve always said this, every child that I have was made out of love. And it was strong relationships. It’s just if I would have done the work and the healing after getting divorced, I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios. I thought that was the answer a lot of times. It was like, ‘Oh, I’mma figure it out over here. I’mma figure it out over here, [as] opposed [to] leaving trauma every step of the way, instead fixing it from its origin.”

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

When The Breakfast Club shared a clip of the interview on Instagram, fans were highly critical of Cannon. "He was supposed to go to therapy not the maternity ward," one user wrote. Another added: "So instead of seeking help, creating broken homes was better?"