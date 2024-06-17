Nick Cannon Wants To Give His Kids The "Opportunity To Connect" With Him On Father's Day

Nick Cannon has a busy Father's Day in store.

Nick Cannon hopes to give each of his kids the opportunity to see him on Father's Day, but he'll be on set filming for The Masked Singer. Regardless, he told PEOPLE during a recent interview that "probably a lot of kids would be on set."

He described the holiday as “definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day. It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day." He added that he expects plenty of gifts. "I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he explained. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey Bring Their Children To Kids' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: (L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Morocco Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey, and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cannon has a total of 11 kids. They include his twins Morocco and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon, and Powerful Queen with whom he shares with Brittany Bell, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott, and finally, Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

