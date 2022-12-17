Nick Cannon has expanded his family quite a bit over the past couple of years, but is now revealing that he feels guilty about not having enough time to spend with all of his children.

The America’s Got Talent host also opened up about feeling “spread thin” on the Paramount+ show “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.”

Per Page Six, the 42-year-old shared, “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.” Cannon also added, “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Earlier this month, the Drumline actor posted a tribute for his late son Zen one year after his unfortunate death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over,” he wrote in the post.

The California native continued, “I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Cannon shared Zen with Alyssa Scott, who is currently pregnant with the entertainer’s 12th child. He passed away at five months old from brain cancer.

The “Wild ‘n Out” star also has ten other children. After welcoming twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey in 2011, he went on to have three children with Brittany Bell: Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise.

With Abby De La Rosa, Cannon had Zillion and Zion in 2021, another set of twins. Last month, the DJ had their newborn daughter, Beautiful.

He also shares son Legendary with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole.

