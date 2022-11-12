The Cannon clan is expanding once again.

It’s been a busy year for Wild ‘N Out entertainer Nick Cannon, who has welcomed no shortage of babies in recent months – all of them from different women. The California native has long been open about his desire to have a large family, but much of the world continues to look on in disapproval as paternity announcements seemingly come in from every direction.

Nick Cannon gotta be investigated for the names of these kids pic.twitter.com/XnpmT9ZFNO — 🪐𝑀🛸 (@chxnluh) November 11, 2022

At the end of September, he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child together, named Rise Messiah Cannon. Since then, he’s also made it known that he and Alyssa Scott will be welcoming another little one. As you may remember, their son, Zen, died at just five months old last year.

Earlier this year, another Cannon baby mama, Abby De La Rosa, confirmed that she was expecting again. After a few weeks of speculation, the public found out that it belongs to the rapper’s. Fans have been eagerly been awaiting the baby’s arrival ever since.

On Friday (November 11), the mother of two gave birth to her third child with the 42-year-old. They already share 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, and now, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon has joined the family.

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” the She Ball actor wrote when sharing the good news with fans earlier this morning. “Mommy @hiabbydelarose you make it ALL look so easy and effortless.”

He went on, “I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!!”

Cannon’s endless flowers for his co-parent continued, “If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Now that De La Rosa has given birth, it seems Nick will have some time to enjoy the newest additions to his family before Alyssa delivers her baby. Read more about their pregnancy announcement here.

Afterward, let us know which of Cannon’s babies you think has the best name in the comments.

[Via]