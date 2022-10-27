It’s not easy keeping up with Nick Cannon’s ever-growing brood. The TV host is reportedly expecting another child with baby mama Alyssa Scott just months after announcing that he and Brittany Bell will welcome a new child soon. One year after losing her five-month old son Zen to brain cancer, whom she shares with Nick — Alyssa recently announced that she is currently expecting her third child.

While the model didn’t reveal any details about her pending pregnancy, including who the child’s father is, she took to Instagram to show off her baby bump under a bodycon dress., while cott holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship. She captioned the intimate photo, “With you by my side.

In December 2022, Alyssa and Nick’s son died due to altercations with a brain tumor. Nick revealed the somber news while hosting his talk show, sharing, “We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment.”

The Wild N’ Out creator went on to praise Scott for being “just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen.: He continued on gushing over the 29-year old’s strength, adding, “Never ever had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom.”

While Alyssa didn’t reveal who the father or her unoborn child is — fans wasted no time hopping in the comment section to share ether thoughts. S”he looks about 5-6 months pregnant…. That’s definitely Nick’s baby, one fan tweeted. Another added,

News of Nick possibly being the father to Alyssa’s unborn child comes just months after he welcomed his daughter Onyx with tv model Lanishha Cole. No further details on Alyssa’s latest pregnancy have been revealed.