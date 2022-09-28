When Nick Cannon isn’t working one of his many jobs, he’s in full time daddy mode with at least one of his nine children. Earlier this week, the TV host took to Instagram to celebrate his “brave” daughter, Powerful Cannon, as she got a cast taken off her right leg. He posted a video of the process, along with a photo of the joyful one-year old.

“This little girl is so brave and strong,” he wrote. “Finally getting her cast cut off after truly living up to her name as a Powerful Queen Super Hero! A scary journey for Daddy to say the least but Pow kept me from being an emotional wimp! She is my hero!!” The Masked Singer host’s post comes on the heels of his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, clapping back at critics who suggested that she get a nighttime nurse for their baby, at Nick’s expense.

“KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY’S NAME OUT UR MOUTH,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F–KIN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f–kin mouth when you speak on mine!” Nick has yet to comment on Tiesi’s post. The Wild N’ Out host seems to be focused on the upcoming season of his hit MTV show, as well as the birth of the latest addition his family, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model Lanisha Cole. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Nick shared in a photo his newborn baby girl.

Elsewhere in his brood, Nick Cannon is currently expecting his third with model Brittany Bell, his tenth overall. Abby De La Rosa is also expecting again, also marking her third child with Nick — his eleventh overall.

Share your thoughts below.