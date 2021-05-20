brittany bell
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Not Present In Brittany Bell's Christmas Photos, He Warns He Could Have Had "A Lot More Kids"Cannon was at the photo shoot, Bell just didn't share him on Instagram.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTwitter Clowns Nick Cannon Over Baby No. 10's Name"I didn’t think they could top Powerful Queen but Rise Messiah takes the cake," one user joked after hearing yesterday's news.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby TogetherThe Cannon clan continues to expand.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Reveals “Scary” Incident With Daughter Powerful CannonThe father of nine shared a video of his one-year old daughter getting her cast removed. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha ColeThe talk show host welcomed a new bundle of joy to the Cannon clan.By hnhh
- RelationshipsAbby De La Rosa Talks Her "Open Relationship" With Nick Cannon"I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever."By hnhh
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Vacations In Guam With Powerful Queen & Golden, Plus A Pregnant Brittany Bell: PhotosThe model is expecting her third child with Cannon, and his 10th total.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th ChildNick Cannon & Brittany Bell announced the joyful news on Wednesday with footage from the maternity shoot. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's BM Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy, Father's Identity Is UnknownShe gave birth to Cannon's twin last summer and announced that she's expecting once again.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearNick Cannon & BM Brittany Bell Enjoy Nobu Dinner Date After His Babymoon With Bre TiesiNick Cannon is juggling his multiple baby mama's schedules with ease.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNick Cannon And Ex-GF Jessica White Spotted Out TogetherNick Cannon and his ex-girlfriend Jessica White were spotted at Sapphire 60 strip club over the weekend. By Brianna Lawson
- RelationshipsNick Cannon’s Baby Mamas: A Complete TimelineWe break down the leading ladies in Nick Cannon's life, as the TV host and radio personality recently went from having four children to seven children in a matter of six months. By Taya Coates
- GramNick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Child With "Wild 'N Out" Model Alyssa ScottShe shared pregnancy photos on social media with the caption, "Zen S. Cannon."By Erika Marie