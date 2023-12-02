Nick Cannon Not Present In Brittany Bell's Christmas Photos, He Warns He Could Have Had "A Lot More Kids"

Nick Cannon is seemingly absent from Brittany Bell's Christmas card photos. All of her children with Cannon were present, but Cannon himself. However, on Cannon's Instagram, it's clear that he was present at the photo shoot. It's unclear why Bell excluded Cannon from the shoot, sparking rumors that the pair are currently beefing. However, many people were supportive of Bell's decision. "I love how it's always just her and the kids," one commenter wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Cannon appeared on The Breakfast Club and took aim at some of the rumors surrounding him. “Who told you I don’t wear condoms Charlamagne? First of all, I could’ve had a lot more [kids] but because of condoms..." Additionally, Cannon revealed that he spends $200K on Disneyland trips for all 12 of his children. Of course, Cannon's prolific childbearing is something of a meme, especially when he does things like forget the names of his children.

Nick Cannon Speaks On Diddy Allegations

Elsewhere, Cannon recently spoke on the bombshell allegations that have been leveled against Diddy. "I think it’s… man. We all sit here in this game for a long time. And there’s a lot of things that we probably don’t know the details on. "I don’t agree with the behavior, but I care for the person. "When you think about all that Diddy has done for the culture. We all on the outside looking in, and when you start to hear stuff, you don’t know how to feel because you know these people," Cannon said in an interview with Angela Yee.

The lawsuits against Diddy now number three. In the latest of the suits, Diddy was accused of rape. In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with him in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people.

Brittany Bell's Nick Cannon-less Christmas

