Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Moroccan Makes Rap Debut At Kansas City Tour Stop

12-year-old Moroccan Scott, the son of Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon, has made his live rap debut. Moroccan appeared on stage in Kansas City alongside his mother on her "Merry Christmas One And All" Tour. Moroccan dropped some solid bars as his mom nodded along approvingly beside him. With Carey as his mom and Cannon as his dad, it makes sense that Moroccan would have inherited some musical talent.

Of course, as November becomes December, it has become Carey's time to shine. Many memes have been made about how she has unthawed and is preparing to bombard the world with "All I Want For Christmas". Carey and Cannon have another child, Monroe, who is Moroccan's twin. Moroccan Scott and his sister Monroe are currently 12 years old.

Read More: Mariah Carey Net Worth 2023: What Is The "All I Want For Christmas" Singer Worth?

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Cary "Saved His Life"

Elsewhere, Cannon recently made some big revelations about Carey. "She was my rock. She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios. It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with. But it definitely brought us closer together," Cannon said in regards to his lupus diagnosis on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"I absolutely do," Cannon confirmed when asked if he felt as if Carey had "saved his life". "But that's what you do when you find a helpmate. When you find someone that you're in matrimony with, you go hard for [them]. I feel like I went hard for her and we'll still go hard -- I lay down my life for her today. That's what you do, it's just family," he continued. Carey and Cannon were together for eight years before going their separate ways. Cannon later developed a reputation as a baby daddy, with his kid count in the double digits.

Read More: Mariah Carey's Sexy Victoria's Secret Campaign Shows Off All We Want For Christmas

[via]