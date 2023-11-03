Bre Tiesi Would “Never Disrespect” Nick Cannon, Recalls Alleged Michael B. Jordan Hookup

During the season seven premiere of Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi spoke on her relationship with the father of her child, Nick Cannon. While the duo appear to have nailed their co-parenting dynamic, it seems as if they're still working out their romantic relationship. Their unconventional approach to their love life doesn't stop Cannon from pursuing relationships with others, however, Tiesi says he might take issue with her doing the same. “I don’t know," she replied to a castmate's question of whether he'd be upset about her dating others. "Maybe.”

“I love Nick," she added. "I’m happy with my relationship, however that is. And like, if I date, I date.” Tiesi went on, describing how she's free to do whatever she pleases, but isn't looking for create any turmoil with her co-parent. “I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick," she said. "I just wouldn’t. And even [with] his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

(L-R) Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi attend Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace x adidas celebration of fashion, hip-hop and the iconic Superstar, at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace during New York Fashion Week. Guests skated to music by T.J. Mizell and Quiana Parks, on September 11, 2023, at the Rink at Rockefeller Center.

While Tiesi isn't yet sure about putting herself back out there nowadays, the reality star did recall one of her past flings during the episode. When a castmate shared that they'd be interested in sleeping with Michael B. Jordan, Tiesi claimed that she already has. This, of course, led to shock among the rest of the cast. “I could do that, and I’ve done that," she told them. “I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

How do you feel about Bre Tiesi revealing that she doesn't want to disrespect Nick Cannon? What do you think of her claiming that she's slept with Michael B. Jordan? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

