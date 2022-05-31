Bre Tiesi
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary For Sweet Holiday Photos"Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Cannon boys and I," Tiesi writes.By Caroline Fisher
- TVMichael B. Jordan's Bedroom Game Is Weak, Bre Tiesi Alleges On "Selling Sunset" ReunionTiesi apologized to the women in the audience whose dreams she might've crushed with her confession.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Would "Never Disrespect" Nick Cannon, Recalls Alleged Michael B. Jordan HookupBre Tiesi thinks Nick Cannon would "maybe" have a problem with her dating around.By Caroline Fisher
- TVBre Tiesi Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Selling Sunset" Star Worth?The intriguing tale of Bre Tiesi's rise in Hollywood showcases a potent mix of talent, perseverance, and shrewdness.By Jake Skudder
- TVNick Cannon Spoils Bre Tiesi With A Lambo After She Discusses Child Support On "Selling Sunset"According to Cannon, his bank account also belongs to his six baby mamas.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBre Tiesi Reveals Nick Cannon May Not Pay Child Support Due To Abundance Of OffspringBre tells all on Netflix's "Selling Sunset."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Is The Easter Bunny In New Pics With Bre Tiesi & SonBre and Nick's son Legendary was surprised to see that his father was underneath the Easter Bunny costume in new cute family pics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBre Tiesi Dismisses Claim That Nick Cannon Missed Valentine's DayIn fact, the real estate mogul clarified to Instagram haters that they celebrated the occasion over two days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBre Tiesi Shouts Out Nick Cannon As "Present, Happy, Consistent" Father Following Holiday PhotosBre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary, Nick Cannon's eight child, this past July.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Shuts Down Claims Nick Cannon Is Her Sugar DaddyThe mother of one isn't here for the hateful comments about her relationship with Cannon.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Unveils Her & Nick Cannon's Son's Name, Goes Full Mommy Mode On IGThe model and her co-parent have already launched an Instagram account for the infant.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBre Tiesi & Nick Cannon's Newborn Needed "Respiratory Support"The new mom detailed more about her birthing experience and shared that immediately after giving birth, her son wasn't crying.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Bre Tiesi's Baby Has Arrived: "Daddy Showed The F Up For Us"The new arrival (who was actually born on June 28) makes Cannon a father of eight.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Reveals Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas Schedule Time With Him Through An Assistant"We all can go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if it's something important," the expecting mother told Entertainment Tonight.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Insists That Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas Are "Not A Cult" Ahead Of Giving BirthWhile Tiesi is due any day, Abby De La Rosa recently revealed that she's also expecting again.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAbby De La Rosa Reveals She Spends Time With Another Nick Cannon Baby MamaAbby De La Rosa told fans that she has become friendly with another one of Nick Cannon's baby mothers.By Luke Haworth
- StreetwearNick Cannon & BM Brittany Bell Enjoy Nobu Dinner Date After His Babymoon With Bre TiesiNick Cannon is juggling his multiple baby mama's schedules with ease.By Hayley Hynes