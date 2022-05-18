Luke Haworth
- MusiciLoveMakonnen Reveals NBA Youngboy Collab Release Date & Cover ArtiLoveMakonnen and NBA Youngboy are linking up on wax with "All My Shit Is Stupid."By Luke Haworth
- MusicRoddy Ricch Previews New Song "Real Talk" Live At Summer JamRoddy Ricch took what could be his next single to the stage.By Luke Haworth
- MoviesJordan Peele Releases Final Trailer For "Nope"The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.By Luke Haworth
- RelationshipsAbby De La Rosa Reveals She Spends Time With Another Nick Cannon Baby MamaAbby De La Rosa told fans that she has become friendly with another one of Nick Cannon's baby mothers.By Luke Haworth
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Doubles Down On Relationship Status With Another Loving Kanye West ClipChaney Jones assures followers that she and Kanye are still an item.By Luke Haworth
- NewsIndia Shawn Drops New Single "EXCHANGE"India Shawn releases new single "EXCHANGE." By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureJack Harlow & KFC Announce CollaborationKFC and Jack Harlow announce the "Jack Harlow Meal."By Luke Haworth
- MusicSwae Lee & Diplo Drop "Tupelo Shuffle" Featuring Gary Clark Jr. & Austin ButlerDiplo and Swae Lee team up for a collab off the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" biopic.By Luke Haworth
- Music50 Cent Attempts To Block Young Buck's Bankruptcy Claim In Order To Get His Bag50 Cent doesn't want Young Buck's bankruptcy filing to disrupt the money he's owed.By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureCardi B Sides With Joe Budden Over NY Strip Club CommentsCardi B gives her take on Joe Budden's recent comments about New York strip clubs discriminating against black women.By Luke Haworth
- Pop CulturePost Malone Opens Up About TikTok, Says It's "So Hard" For HimPost Malone discussed his social media struggles in a recent interview.By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureFrank Ocean Reportedly Looking To Write & Direct First Film With A24Frank Ocean is rumored to be in talks with A24 for his directorial debut.By Luke Haworth
- TVKim Kardashian Speaks On Origins Of Pete Davidson Relationship: "I Was Just DTF"Kim Kardashian reveals that she had heard about Pete's Big Dick Energy and was down.By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Sexual Assault Civil Trial BeginsBill Cosby was released from prison last year, but now faces another round of sexual assault allegations stemming from a 1970s Playboy mansion visit.By Luke Haworth
- MusicPolo G Drops Teaser For New Song "Distraction"Polo G drops a video teaser featuring Kai Cenat for his new single "Distraction." By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureActor Ray Liotta Passes Away At Age 67Actor Ray Liotta reportedly passed away in his sleep. By Luke Haworth
- RelationshipsLil Durk & India Royale Share Photos From Tropical TripThe engaged couple are loving life.By Luke Haworth
- GramDrake Shares Cute Video With Son Adonis Bragging About His Basketball SkillsDrake's son Adonis is a walking bucket.By Luke Haworth
- NewsRico Nasty Drops New Single "Intrusive" With Music VideoRico Nasty takes fans on a trip through her mind as she drops the chaotic new single "Intrusive." By Luke Haworth
- NewsKentz Jamz Drops New Single "All The Smoce" Featuring GoodJoonKent Jamz drops banger "All The Smoce" featuring GoodJon following the release of "Rollin' Wit The Homies."By Luke Haworth
- News2FeetBino Hooks Up With Latto To Release Banger "Naked"2FeetBino collaborates with rapper Latto to drop "Naked." By Luke Haworth
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Quavo Spotted Together In JamaicaQuavo and Karreuche Tran have been spotted in Jamaica celebrating the model's birthday, after denying relationship rumors. By Luke Haworth
- MusicMichael Jackson Estate To Release 40th Anniversary "Thriller" Edition With Unreleased SongsThe Michael Jackson Estate and Sony announce a re-issue of "Thriller" for the album's 40th anniversary.
By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Tim Horton’s Announce Second CollaborationJustin Bieber and Tim Horton's announce second collaboration. By Luke Haworth