Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary For Sweet Holiday Photos

Recently, Bre Tiesi took to social media to unveil some new holiday photos featuring her son Legendary, and his father Nick Cannon. The Selling Sunset star is seen in a dramatic red gown, while Cannon and Legendary rock matching festive suits. "Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Cannon boys and I," she captioned the carousel alongside a series of holiday-themed emojis.

Of course, fans have flooded her comments section, doting over the adorable trio. This isn't the only holiday content they've gotten from the mother of one lately, however. Earlier this week, she shared some sweet clips of her, Cannon, and their son enjoying Grinchmas at Universal Studios. Cannon appears to have had a blast with his eighth child, hopping on a few rides and even meeting the Grinch himself.

Bre Tiesi Unveils New Christmas Photos

Legendary looked momentarily horrified by the over-the-top character, but seems to have had fun overall. The one-year-old also got to enjoy Disneyland with his mother and some friends this month, though Tiesi jokes that he wasn't convinced it's the "happiest place on earth." Either way, the model is certainly making the most of the Christmas season with her loved ones.

It's no secret that Tiesi is a fan of going big for holidays, as fans saw earlier this year. To celebrate Easter, Tiesi shared some fun photos with her family. She stunned in a pastel yellow gown while Cannon dressed up as the Easter Bunny. Legendary adorably rocked a pair of bunny ears too, posing with an on-theme carrot toy. Fans are loving Tiesi's latest holiday content, and can't wait to see what she has in store for them with her next celebration. What do you think of Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's family holiday photos with their son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

