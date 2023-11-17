Michael B. Jordan’s Bedroom Game Is Weak, Bre Tiesi Alleges On “Selling Sunset” Reunion

Bre Tiesi has worked in the industry as a model for years now, but since welcoming her first child with Nick Cannon, the black-haired beauty has been offered more opportunities than ever before. When she's not taking care of little Legendary Love, Tiesi appears on Netflix's Selling Sunset, a reality series depicting the lives of luxury real estate salespeople. The mother of one is a new addition to the cast, but she's certainly made her presence felt throughout the seventh season – particularly with her confession about sleeping with Michael B. Jordan.

"I could do that — and I’ve done that," the 32-year-old spilled when a co-star admitted the Hollywood heartthrob was her dream celebrity hook-up. "Oh! Oh, my god! I wanna live through that vagina right now!" Emma Hernan giddily reacted to the news. Despite her jealousy, Tiesi shared on Wednesday (November 15) night's reunion episode that her experience getting intimate with Jordan was surprisingly lacklustre.

Bre Tiesi Spills Tea On Her Michael B. Jordan Hook-Up

While hooked up to a lie detector test, Tiesi answered questions from host Tan France. "Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?" he eagerly inquired. "I’m going to be in so much trouble," the multi-talent giggled before shaking her head and admitting, "No." After examining the polygraph results, Bre was determined to be telling the truth. "I'm sorry, babe," she apologized to those she disappointed with the news. "S**t. I crushed a lot of girls' dreams today."

Michael B. Jordan likely doesn't plan on hitting up Bre Tiesi for another hookup anytime soon. However, now that his ex Lori Harvey is a single woman again, we're curious to see if the Black Panther actor has any interest in spinning the block. He linked up with her step-father, Steve, a few weeks back, proving there's at least no bad blood between the two men. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

