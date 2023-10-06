Michael B. Jordan Links Up With Steve Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey were all smiles as they caught up at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games this week. The pair were seen chatting and embracing at the event, suggesting there's no bad blood between the two. While it's never been implied that there's beef, Jordan was dating Harvey's daughter Lori until the summer of last year. While a reason for the split has never been given, Lori did mention "red flags" in several cryptic posts after the breakup went down. However, it's also been said that Jordan was ready to settle down while Harvey wasn't.

Steve himself joked about the breakup after it happened. Speaking on his radio show a few days after it went down, Harvey joked that his kids were teaching him how to get out of relationships early. He also referenced his infamous divorce from his ex-wife Mary. Harvey was sued for $60M by his ex in 2005. However, the lawsuit went nowhere as Mary hadn't filed it in the state where the divorce occurred.

Harvey Roasts Stephen A.

However, NBA games in the Middle East aren't the only sporting antics Harvey has been up to as of late. Harvey also got in on the ribbing of Stephen A. Smith after the First Take host's terrible first pitch at a Yankees game last month. "Brother, man, I love you, dog. But I could not believe what I saw. Listen man, I don't know if anyone who has called in today has actually thrown out a first pitch. I have thrown out a first pitch, at a Cubs game. I walked up to the mound, I'm actually 10, 12 years older than you, I leaned up back, I put some pepper on it. What you did yesterday…oh my god," Steve Harvey said during a minute-long rant at Smith.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z reportedly texted Smith after his pitch. According to Smith, the rapper texted him a picture of an article discussing Smith's picture with a collection of sad face emojis attached. "He's supposed to be my guy," Smith said sadly. Furthermore, Derek Jeter reportedly told Smith "don't mess this up" before the pitch. After the pitch, Jeter called Smith back and told him to claim he was playing "cricket not baseball".

