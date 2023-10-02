Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Among Paris’ Best-Dressed During Fashion Week

There are still a few more Paris Fashion Week events to attend before the season comes to a close. Still, already we've seen an abundance of headline-making celebrity antics (and outfits). Of course, Cher and AE Edwards surprised pop culture fanatics by reconciling their romance in time to sit front row. Elsewhere, Zendaya continued her streak of breaking necks at the Louis Vuitton presentation while Pete Davidson's rumoured new lover, Madelyne Cline, shared a smooch with fellow actress Dove Cameron. Others who we've seen out and about in the City of Love are Damson Idris and Lori Harvey.

Despite what critics had to say early on, their relationship looks to only be growing stronger. Seeing as she's been a socialite for all of her adult life, the Memphis-born beauty is used to being in the spotlight, and often harshly judged on her fashion statements. Thankfully, she's refined her style while growing into womanhood, as shown in her stunning, navy Ferragamo dress below. The shiny fabric perfectly hugged Harvey's hourglass figure. Her glamorous makeup proved that neither her face nor body card ever declines.

Lori Harvey Serves Face & Body at Fashion Week

Surprisingly, it doesn't look like Idris has been making appearances on the runway circuit with his girlfriend. Rather, he's been accompanying her to evenings full of party-hopping and luxurious dinner dates around Paris. Seeing as the pair have done plenty of travelling together already, they're likely accustomed to working in dates around each other's busy schedules.

Apart from the runway shows and events she attended in Paris, Lori Harvey was also seen wearing Pinterest-worthy outfits during her time off too. On Sunday (October 1), she was photographed in a brown zip-up hoodie, schoolgirl skirt, tights, and knee-high boots, which she accessorized with a simple pair of black shades.

Even Her Street Style is On Point

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on October 1, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

As shown in the photo above, she and Damson Idris coordinated their colour schemes without matching their outfits too obnoxiously, though they walked too far apart for the paparazzi to capture any flattering couple photos. Do you think the model has finally found her end-game lover? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

