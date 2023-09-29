Lori Harvey’s Cutout Catsuit Shows Serious Cleavage During Damson Idris Date Night

If you ask us, 26-year-old Lori Harvey is living the dream. The Memphis-born beauty spends her days perfecting her body at pilates class, coming up with new products for both her skincare and swimwear lines, and of course, fulfilling her obligations as a socialite. There aren't many events Harvey isn't invited to attend, and in recent years she's become a fan favourite at Fashion Week thanks to the way her style continues to evolve as she steps into womanhood. She began the month in New York City, linking up with friends like Teyana Taylor. Now, to close out September, the SKN founder is overseas in Paris.

Before stopping in the City of Love, Harvey dropped by Milan to attend the Ferragamo runway presentation. For that, she was covered from jawline to ankle, though her hourglass shape was still defined through the red monochromatic fabric. Now that she's in France, Harvey has been out and about with her beau, Damson Idris, party-hopping with other pals like Hailey Bieber and Richie Akiva.

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Fashion Week Fit

@loriharvey/Instagram Story

For one event, the fashionista wore a curve-hugging latex dress in a navy blue colour, as shown on her Story above. Elsewhere, paparazzi snapped photos of her and Idris walking hand-in-hand. While the Snowfall star paired black trousers and a leather jacket with a classic white tee, his date served serious body in a brown catsuit. The garment featured a unique neckline leaving almost all of Harvey's chest on display for the cameras to capture.

Damson Idris didn't have an easy time introducing himself to the world as Lori Harvey's new beau, especially not after she and Michael B. Jordan won fans over with their romance. Thankfully for the couple, he's been able to cement his status as the perfect Instagram boyfriend for the model. We're unable to share the aforementioned paparazzi photos from their Paris date night directly on HNHH, but you can see Harvey's bold catsuit and her man's dapper duds by clicking the Via link below.

