Did Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Breakup? Fans Speculate As Joint IG Photos Disappear

Just when we got used to seeing Lori Harvey and Damson Idris glowing while travelling the globe together, rumour has it the pair has gone their separate ways. Much like her last breakup (this one from Michael B. Jordan), the socialite hasn't actually confirmed the gossip about her fractured relationship. However, the fact that Daily Mail reports both the model and actor as having srubbed their Instagram feeds of each other is telling that there's trouble afoot. As the outlet also notes, Harvey showed up solo to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last month, causing some to raise their eyebrows as she and Idris were spending plenty of time together beforehand.

Their last public outing together was in September, during their stint at Paris Fashion Week. In paparazzi photos captured at the time, the Snowfall star noticeably kept his distance from Harvey, who seemed to spend much of the trip in her own company. Early October still saw some mentions of Idris on his other half's Story, though those have since died out. Instead, the skin care mogul has been focusing on improving herself with regular workouts and cold plunges at alo.

Lori Harvey Remains Focused on Her Fitness Amid Split Rumours

@loriharvey/Instagram Story

As for the English-born entertainer, he's currently in New York City, according to a recent IG post. "Where the chopped cheese at?" Idris asks in his thick accent while wandering through the Big Apple. "I ❤️ NYC" he wrote over the clip, at least ensuring us that his heart isn't totally shut off should he be back on the market as a single man.

Damson Idris Steps Outside in NYC

If the rumours of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' split are true, which of the two do you think did the dumping? Let us know know in the comments, along with the name of who the Memphis-born beauty will likely date next. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

