Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Are “Twins” In Adorable Birthday Shoutout: Photos

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris continue to remind us that, despite what haters tried to say early on in their relationship, they really are couple goals. Since they first went public, we’ve seen the young lovers travelling all around the world together. The beauty mogul’s fans were curious to see who she would begin dating next after her split from Michael B. Jordan, and they certainly seem satisfied with her next pick. Throughout the years she’s also been linked to Future and Trey Songz, but social media sleuths have noticed that she looks happiest in Idris’ company.

On Friday (September 1), the Snowfall star celebrated his 32nd birthday, and Harvey was more than happy to commemorate the occasion with him. Her Instagram Story proves that she couldn’t be more proud of Damson as he smiles from ear to ear in front of his balloons. “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnnnn!!!! I love youuuuuu 🤍🤞🏾,” the 26-year-old declared for all of her followers to see.

Damson Idris Turns 32 with Lori Harvey by His Side

In another snapshot, the black-haired beauty came out from behind the camera to post with her man. As he wraps his arm around her perfectly toned waist (hidden beneath her little black dress), Idris also plants a sweet kiss on Harvey’s forehead. “Hope this year is extra special 🤍,” she wrote on that upload, speaking positivity over her partner’s life.

From the early days of sharing their relationship with the public, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have done their best to keep certain things lowkey. The model clearly has no problem sharing sweet selfies with her beau in her baecation photo dumps on Instagram, but when it comes to their feelings for each other, they prefer to keep those between them. Read what Idris previously said about maintaining a “normal” relationship with Harvey at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

