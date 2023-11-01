Lori Harvey Fires Back Amid Halloween Costume Controversy: “I Was Tired”

Amid the countless extravagant celebrity Halloween looks we've seen this year, Lori Harvey's costume stood out. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons. The 26-year-old dressed up as Lara Croft, showing off her fit on Instagram. While she certainly stunned in her Tomb Raider-inspired costume, fans are calling her out. She's known to go big for Halloween, but went for a more laid-back vibe this year. Some commenters are disappointed by what they say was a lack of effort on Harvey's part.

"D for effort girl," one critical commenter writes. "This is the most laxed Halloween pics I’ve seen of you," another says. Several other commenters are also comparing her Lara Croft fit to costumes Harvey's worn in the past, particularly her iconic 2022 Beyonce costume. For her Queen Bey look, she rocked a long green and white gown, glamorous accessories, and a Beyonce-inspired wig. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though Harvey's letting the criticism get to her, clapping back with a simple response. "Girl I was tired this year," she wrote alongside various laughing emojis.

Lori Harvey Unapologetic For Lara Croft Costume

Several fans are now coming to Harvey's defense over the Halloween costume backlash, noting how her Lara Croft look was actually spot-on for the character she was trying to portray. Many are also chiming in to remind haters that it's okay to not go all out for one year. Regardless of the controversy, it's no secret that Harvey's more than capable of serving looks, though she may not always be interested in going above and beyond for a costume.

What do you think of Lori Harvey's response to criticism of her Halloween costume? Do you think her look was too simple, or were you a fan of her costume? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lori Harvey.

