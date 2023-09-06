Lori Harvey And Teyana Taylor Serve Looks At NYFW

Lori Harvey and Teyana Taylor recently linked up, posing for photos at the PrettyLittleThing runway show in NYC and turning heads in their all-black getups. Harvey rocked a sheer plunging black gown, paired with a set of black velvet gloves. The creative director showed out in a suit-inspired gown, complete with satin details. Both complimented their looks with some eye-catching gold accessories. The duo showcased pieces from the brand's recent collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The PrettyLittleThing fashion show displayed the new collaboration between the brand and Campbell, who even took the runway for a spin herself. She admits that even for her, the walk was quite the undertaking. Campbell says it was "nerve-wracking to do that walk — on every level," adding, however, that "this is what [she] wanted.” The collection is inspired by Campbell's iconic '90s looks, and showcases the pieces on an array of diverse bodies. PrettyLittleThing describes the Naomi Campbell collab on their website, stating that, “This collection will bring all the attitude and provide all the statement pieces that will take your wardrobe to a whole new level.”

Lori Harvey And Teyana Taylor At PrettyLittleThing Runway Show

It's clear that both Taylor and Harvey kicked off New York Fashion Week right. As of late, Taylor has also dipped her toe back into performing, recently appearing as a guest headliner at Afropunk Brooklyn. She got emotional during her set, telling fans "I’m outside.” The singer continued, “I always get scared to headline festivals because I never think anybody will stay for me. I just wanna thank y’all so much for staying out in this hot-a** weather for me."

Harvey, on the other hand, has been busy flaunting her relationship with Damson Idris on social media. Most recently, she celebrated the British actor's 32nd birthday with a sweet social media post. “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnnnn!!!! I love youuuuuu," the model wrote on her Instagram Story. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey.

