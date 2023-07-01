Lori Harvey, a beacon of youthful energy and ambition, was born into the dazzling world of fame. Her lineage flaunts the name of her stepfather, legendary entertainer Steve Harvey, yet her achievements are all her own. As a teenager, she set her sights on the world of modeling. The crowning jewel of her early career was a coveted walk on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Paris, an achievement that set the tone for her rising stardom. Her efforts have built a 2023 net worth of $1 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Catwalks & Klieg Lights: Career Highlights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Lori Harvey attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Harvey’s career has been nothing short of remarkable. She became a shining star in the modeling world following her triumphant walk in the fashion show Walk of Fame. Yet, she wasn’t content to limit herself to the runway. Exploring the realm of acting, she stole the limelight with a standout role in the television show Horse Play. Clearly, Harvey was fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Off The Limelight: Personal Life & Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Away from the glaring spotlight of her professional life, Harvey’s personal life has also made headlines. Engaged in a series of high-profile romances (including Future, Michael B. Jordan, and Damson Idris), she’s no stranger to media attention. Despite her bustling social life, Harvey found time to nurture her passion for music. Her versatile talents paint her not just as a model and actress but a promising mogul, too.

More Than Meets The Eye To Lori Harvey’s Net Worth

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Harvey’s ambitions extend far beyond modeling and acting. The enterprising young woman launched her skincare line and co-owns a clothing brand, demonstrating an impressive entrepreneurial spirit. Yet, Harvey isn’t all about business. She firmly believes in giving back, dedicating time and resources to philanthropic initiatives. With a focus on youth empowerment programs, Harvey is making a difference where it counts.

The Million-Dollar Milestone

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: (L to R) Lori Harvey, Normani and Winnie Harlow attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Harvey’s professional journey, full of passion and hard work, has been peppered with numerous achievements. And now, she’s hit a significant milestone. Her impressive net worth expands as Lori Harvey remains a hot ticket in Hollywood. Her achievement indicates her relentless drive and determination, which have helped her chart an extraordinary path in the entertainment industry.