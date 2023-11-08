Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Announce Breakup In Joint Statement

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are officially no longer a couple. The pair announced their breakup earlier this week via a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together," the statement read.

However, there has been speculation for several weeks now that the pair were ending their romantic connection. Fans noted that they had unfollowed one another on social media, as well as deleting any pictures of the two of them. There were also a handful of cryptic posts that were interpreted as alluding to a breakup. As far back as June, Idris was making posts about "needing to go where you feel valued."

Harvey Faces Halloween Backlash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

However, a breakup isn't the only drama in Harvey's life right now. The model is facing significant backlash for her low-effort Halloween costume. A year after a stunning Beyoncé outfit recreation, Harvey chose to go as video game icon Lara Croft for 2023. While a solid concept, many fans were disappointed with the lack of effort that Harvey invested into the costume. While the general theme was correct, there was little attention to detail in regard to things like the color scheme of the recognizable character.

Despite this, Harvey stood firm in defending her choice. "Girl, I was tired this year," Harvey wrote on Instagram in response to one critic. Meanwhile, there was a wealth of other defenders in her comments section telling her to not listen to the haters. Perhaps the fatigue she was referring to was in regards to her relationship with Idris breaking down. It's unclear. But hopefully Harvey is able to find some time to rest as the year begins to wind down.

