Lori Harvey Parties In NYC Without Pants Amid Damson Idris Split Rumours

Just when the internet digested the idea of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris potentially spending the rest of their lives together, the rumour mill is speculating that the pair have split. We're still awaiting official confirmation from either the Memphis native or the Snowfall actor, but for now, their subliminal signs are telling us everything we need to know. The gossip began when social media sleuths noticed both stars removed all traces of each other from their Instagram pages.

On Monday (November 6), Idris was photographed arriving solo at NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party. Throughout their relationship, he and Harvey frequently partied together alongside their friends. The fact that they've now skipped that tradition for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, and last night's function has only further raised questions about the status of their relationship. Even if he's in his feelings over a split, Damson still looked dapper in his red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger polo.

Damson Idris Rolls Solo in New York

Damson Idris on November 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Harvey was also in the Big Apple yesterday, first stunning on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards before later also stepping out to celebrate OBJ. It's reasonable to assume that Idris and his alleged former lover would've arrived at the athlete's party as a duo if they wanted to dispel the rumours that they've likely heard about by now. Instead, the Southern socialite rolled up on her own in little more than tights and a graphic tee, somehow still looking elegant.

Lori Harvey Stuns at the CFDA Awards, Skips Pants for OBJ's B-Day

Keep scrolling to see both of Lori Harvey's iconic looks from Monday night's shenanigans. Which do you prefer, her classy but sexy all-black number for the annual CFDA Fashion Icon Awards, or the bold, pantsless ensemble she rocked (perhaps to make her ex jealous?) for OBJ's birthday party? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Lori Harvey on November 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

