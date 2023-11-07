Kim Kardashian Gets Cheeky In Pink Gown And Chic In Black Dress Over The Weekend

Kim Kardashian had two different events on opposite sides of the country recently. She managed to not only make it to both of them, but absolutely slay both of them in the process. The first came in Los Angeles where she was in attendance at the LACMA Art & Film Gala. She absolutely nailed the event with an eye-popping pink Balenciaga dress and contrasting black gloves.

It wasn't until after the event that fans got another look at the fit though. Some behind-the-scenes pictures of Kardashian at the event made it to social media. While some show her relaxing on her phone there was one in particular that fans latched onto. In the picture she's in the bathroom after the event with her dress zipped all the way down. It's far from the first time fans have gotten a peek at Kim's butt, though it tends to make headline news every time. Check out the snapshots below.

Kim Kardashians Cheeky Moment

Kim Kardashian's second event in just a few days was the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. For this event she went with a similarly stunning black Chrome Hearts gown. The dress is duster with gothic textures and Kardashian chose to leave the back open in order to show off her legs.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear company SKIMS has been busy recently. Last week they teamed up with Swarovski for some uniquely shiny shapewear pieces. She also broke the internet once again with the company's Faux Nipple bra. The bra was seen as a joke by many when it was first announced but it turned out to be an entirely real effort to combat climate change. She followed it up the very next day with the announcement that SKIMS had become the official shapewear brand of the NBA. What do you think of the new behind-the-scenes pictures of Kim Kardashian? Which of the two dresses do you like more? Let us know in the comment section below.

