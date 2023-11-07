Kim Kardashian Pulls Up To Odell Beckham’s Birthday Party: Details

More relationship gossip is coming in from TMZ this afternoon. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., and superstar media personality, Kim Kardashian, were recently spotted at the same function once again. The first time we heard about this was just about a month and a half ago. Sources such as People reported that the two started to hang out together through mutual friends. However, nothing really came of it as it seemed like it was more casual and friendly than anything else.

Before that, both were at Michael Rubin's all-white Fourth of July party. Now, we have more developments on another hangout. Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated turning 31 on November 5 and he had a big party for it. This went down after the CFDA Fashion Awards, which Kim attended as well.

Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr.; The New Power Couple?

For both Odell and Kim, they have been single for some time now. The NFL journeyman was in quite a long relationship with Lauren Wood. However, that came to an end earlier this year. Of course, with Kim, she was most recently with comedic superstar Pete Davidson. With these reports its hard to see if anything will come together, but more storylines will surely come along here and there.

For both Odell and Kim, they have been single for some time now. The NFL journeyman was in quite a long relationship with Lauren Wood. However, that came to an end earlier this year. Of course, with Kim, she was most recently with comedic superstar Pete Davidson.

