Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. “Hanging Out” But Not Dating, Insider Claims

There's reportedly a new man in Kim Kardashian's life. However, sources close to the reality star say that the link-up is nothing more than a new friend. First reported by People, Kardashian has been "hanging out" with Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. This news came around the same time as reports that OBJ had split from long-time partner Lauren Wood. However, a separate source who spoke with TMZ insisted that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are completely platonic and met through mutual friends.

Furthermore, it's the first serious rumor about Kardashian's dating life since her breakup with Pete Davidson in 2022. While the SKIMS founder was linked to Tom Brady earlier in the summer, there was never any meat to those rumors. The story came from a single picture of the two conversing at Michael Rubin's 4th of July White Party. Additionally, Brady's relationship with Irina Shayk became apparently pretty soon after that. However, it's always possible that things could blossom between Kardashian and OBJ. We'll keep you updated about any developments.

Is Kim Kardashian Dating OBJ?

It's been a while since Kardashian dated an athlete. Granted, she was married to Kanye West for several years. However, after her divorce from West, she began dating the aforementioned Davidson. However, before Kanye, Kardashian dated her fair share of athletes. In 2007, Kardashian briefly dated USC legend and then Saints running back Reggie Bush. The relationship was chronicled on the earliest seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Furthermore, Kardashian told People that Bush could be the one. However, their schedules put strain on the relationship and they broke up in 2009. She bounced back with a Summer 2010 fling with then-Cowboys receiver Miles Austin.

Of course, her most famous athlete relationship is her 72-day marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries. While they seemed like a good couple leading up to the wedding, too many differences caused the partnership to crash and burn. Furthermore, Humphries would be the last guy that Kardashian (publicly) dated before getting together with Kanye. As of OBJ, only time will tell if this is the next conquest of Kardashian's heart, or just a new friend she likes to spend time with.

