Saint West Flashes Middle Finger At Paparazzi While Out With Kim Kardashian

Seeing as they're still relatively young, Kim Kardashian's four children haven't been caught up in too much drama so far. There's obviously been controversy surrounding her eldest, North West's TikTok account. However, the reality star has done her best to monitor their joint profile so her daughter can continue to express her creativity. As for her second-born child, Kardashian and Saint West spend plenty of their time together enjoying sports events.

Earlier in the summer, the mother-son duo did some travelling around the globe to watch the seven-year-old's favourite soccer players. While in Japan, Kimye's son had the chance to pose for photos with iShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo among other icons. Now that he's back home in America, Saint's love for soccer hasn't slowed down any. Nevertheless, his attitude toward the paparazzi has turned up significantly. As The Sun reports, the nepo baby was caught on camera flipping them off with his middle finger earlier this week.

Kim Kardashian Has Big Love for Saint West

According to the outlet, Kardashian was taking the young boy and a friend to their game before heading to Island Burgers for a meal. Looking as happy as ever in his uniform, Saint looked directly at photographers while giving them the finger. When the 42-year-old realized what happened, she reportedly "gave him a stern talking-to" before getting back to business.

Being Kim Kardashian certainly isn't easy. Not only does the socialite have her four little ones to take care of practically full-time, but she's also been booked and busy with various projects all summer long. Among them is American Horror Story's latest season, Delicate, in which she's set to showcase her acting skills. Check out the trailer for the upcoming installment of the Ryan Murphy series below, and since we're not permitted to post the pap photos of Saint West directly on HNHH, you can access them by clicking on the Via.

