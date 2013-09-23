middle finger
- MusicTravis Scott Teaches Concert Crowd To Give The Middle FingerLa Flame provided a teaching moment at the recent show.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSaint West Flashes Middle Finger At Paparazzi While Out With Kim KardashianThe 7-year-old not only looks like his famous father, but he's beginning to pick up on his carefree attitude too.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Gives Courteney Cox The Finger While Clubbing In Hilarious SkitAnderson .Paak and Demi Lovato are among celebrities who have already reacted to the comedic clip.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKawhi Leonard Reveals Bizarre Emoji Engraving On Raptors RingBoard man gets emojis.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Turns Kylie Jenner To A Thug For This PhotoHave you ever seen Kylie Jenner like this?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentOlivia Jade Slams Media & Their “Sources” In First Public Post Since College ScandalOlivia Jade gives two middle fingers to the media sites who were reporting on her.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsEarl Thomas Gives Seahawks Sideline The Middle Finger As He's Carted Off FieldThomas' season is over. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBig Sean "Can't Wait To Drop More Classics" With Lil Wayne & Chris BrownBig Sean wants to link up with his boys in the studio.By Alex Zidel
- SportsCharles Barkley Responds To Bill Russell Flipping Him The Bird"I thought it was one of the coolest things ever to happen to me."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPete Davidson & Ariana Grande Spotted Flipping Off Photographers In NYCThe two lovebirds are absolutely inseparable. By David Saric
- SportsDid Donald Trump Give NFL Owner Robert Kraft The Finger On Live TV?Donald Trump strikes again.By Matt F
- MusicBun B Confronts White Man Who Gave Him The FingerBun B isn't having it.By Matt F
- LifeKevin Hart Flips Off The Rock On Live TV At 2017 People’s Choice AwardsKevin Hart & The Rock had no regards to live television Wednesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeSixers Fan Ejected For Giving Russell Westbrook The Middle FingerWhose mans is this?By Kyle Rooney
- NewsLost Kanye West & J Dilla Collab To Be Released Next MonthMother of god.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsM.I.A. Is Being Sued For $1.5 Million Over Giving Middle Finger At The Super Bowl [Update: M.I.A. Reacts To NFL Lawsuit]M.I.A. is being sued by the NFL for $1.5 million over the middle finger she showed during her Super Bowl half-time performance with Madonna.By Rose Lilah