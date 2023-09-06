Kim Kardashian Shines In First Trailer For “American Horror Story: Delicate”

Later this month, FX will debut the latest season in its long-running American Horror Story franchise. Delicate, based on the book Delicate Condition, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) as she tries to get pregnant, eventually turning to a mysterious medical institute for help. However, after Alcott's life begins to unravel, she begins to suspect if there is more at play. It promises to be one of the more dark and twisted stories the show has told.

A teaser was dropped earlier this year and it was later announced that the show would be split into two parts. It is believed that the split was necessitated by the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, now only a few weeks out from the premiere, FX has dropped their first full trailer for the show. It's full of unsettling imagery while also only giving us hints of the plot to come. It also gives us plenty of series newcomer, Kim Kardashian. The series also adds Cara Delevingne to the AHS cast, while Zachary Quinto returns to the long-running horror anthology.

American Horror Story: Delicate First Trailer

The trailer sets out what we've already mentioned. Anna Victoria Alcott is a successful yet still-ambitious actress who also wants a baby. However, her pregnancy is a complex one, made all the more complicated by the mysterious and sinister institution she chooses to work with. Furthermore, the trailer gives us our first proper look at Kardashian.

Kardashian plays Siobhan Walsh, who appears to be Alcott's agent, manager, or similar. It's unclear whose side Walsh is on. While she is never explicitly shown to us as working for the institution, that doesn't make her any less sinister. At one point she can be heard asking "Do you want to win an Oscar? As much as you want to have a baby?" Meanwhile, Walsh is also seen at Alcott's side many times as her world unravels. Only time will tell whose side Kardashian's character is really on.

