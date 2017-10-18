american horror story
- TVKim Kardashian's "American Horror Story" Character Getting Spin-Off Series From Ryan MurphyNegotiations are still taking place, but so far we do know the "sexy adult drama" will star Kim as an attorney inspired her own divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.By Hayley Hynes
- TVFinn Wittrock Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Star Worth?From Massachusetts to Hollywood's A-list. A soaring tale of talent, tenacity, and heart in Hollywood.By Jake Skudder
- TVCheyenne Jackson Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Star Worth?Newport's own Broadway sensation. Dive into the rich tapestry of a singer, actor, and advocate's life journey.By Jake Skudder
- TVSarah Paulson Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Icon Worth?Sarah Paulson stands as a beacon of consistency, talent, and heart, making her mark in an industry that's as challenging as it is rewarding.By Jake Skudder
- TVEvan Peters Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Icon Worth?Evan Peters, with his multifaceted talent, remains a beacon in Hollywood, proving that versatility can, indeed, go hand in hand.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureKathy Bates Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hollywood Icon Worth?Kathy Bates, with her achievements and spirit, stands tall as an icon, bridging the gap between cinematic brilliance and heartfelt advocacy.By Jake Skudder
- TVJessica Lange Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Icon Worth?Jessica Lange is more than just an actor; she's a testament to the magic that ensues when talent meets passion.By Jake Skudder
- TVKim Kardashian Praised For "AHS: Delicate" PerformanceFans are loving Kardashian in her "AHS" debut.By Ben Mock
- TVRyan Murphy Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Creator Worth?Crafting iconic tales from "Glee" to "Pose," Ryan Murphy is the epic storyteller reshaping modern television.By Jake Skudder
- TVKim Kardashian Shines In First Trailer For "American Horror Story: Delicate"Part One of "AHS: Delicate" premieres on September 20.By Ben Mock
- TVFX Release First "American Horror Story: Delicate" Teaser Amid Production HaltKim Kardashian is front and center for this first teaser.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Receives Backlash For Tweeting From The Set Of AHS Amid WGA StrikeWGA strikers weren't happy.By Caroline Fisher
- TVKim Kardashian Is Impressing Her "American Horror Story" Co-StarsKim is ready to wow in the new season of "American Horror Story."By Noah Grant
- TV"American Horror Story" Seasons, RankedKim Kardashian is said to star in the next season, so we're looking about at "AHS" and ranking the horror show's best and worst work.By Victor Omega
- TVKim Kardashian Joins "American Horror Story"The reality star will appear alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts.By Noah Grant
- TV"American Horror Story" And "Jackass" Star Stevie Lee Passes Away At 54The actor and wrestling pioneer unexpectedly passed away in his home on Wednesday morning.By Dre D.
- Pop CultureEvan Peters Apologizes For Post Advocating Violence Against ProtestersEvan Peters retweeted a Twitter user calling for BLM protesters to be attacked by police, but the actor later apologized.By Erika Marie
- TV"AHS" To Feature "Crazy, Erotic Sex" Scenes With Macaulay Culkin & Kathy Bates"American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy secured Macaulay Culkin for season 10 by promising he'd have "crazy, erotic sex" scenes with 71-year-old actress, Kathy Bates.By Lynn S.
- TVMacaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" For 10th SeasonMacaulay Culkin will soon join Katy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters on the anticipated season of "American Horror Story."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsHalsey Finally Confirms She's Dating Evan Peters With Halloween Couple CostumeThe rumours are true.By Noah C
- TVMonica Lewinsky Green Lights FX’s "New Impeachment: American Crime Story""New Impeachment" will give new perspective on famous scandal. By Noah C
- EntertainmentNetflix & Ryan Murphy Strike Up $300 Million DealThat is one healthy salary.
By David Saric
- TVVince Staples Wants To Direct "African American Horror Story"Vince Staples is making moves. By Mitch Findlay