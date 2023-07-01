FX Release First “American Horror Story: Delicate” Teaser Amid Production Halt

FX has released a first look at American Horror Story: Delicate, which is set to premiere later this year. The twelfth season of the long-running horror anthology, Delicate boasts a cast including Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne as well as series regular Emma Roberts. Based on a book, Delicate Condition, this season of the show is set to focus on a woman who believes she is still pregnant despite suffering a miscarriage. As the world turns against her, the woman believes that evil forces are trying to prevent her pregnancy.

However, the season has proven more controversial than most. This is in large part due to the ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Production on the show continued following the start of the writer’s strike. However, there were allegations about showrunner Ryan Murphy. Reportedly, Murphy was threatening to blackball any crew members who did not cross the picket. Murphy denied the allegations and threatened to sue the strike captain who made the claims. Furthermore, Kardashian was criticized for tweeting from the set during the strike. At the time of writing, production on the show has completely halted. This is due to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike on July 14.

Kim Kardashian Front And Center In Delicate Teaser

The 43-second teaser released by FX puts Kardashian front and center. As the three main stars are introduced, each with distinctive white hair and unique glasses, a remix of “Rock a bye baby” can be heard. The trailer ends with Kardashian, dressed in black, smirking at the camera as she holds a swaddled baby. Zachary Quinto is not shown in the trailer, but will also reportedly make his return to AHS in Delicate.

However, the timing of the teaser release is not a coincidence. It’s unknown how impactful the strike has been on the production of Delicate and how much of production is left. Despite this uncertainty, it has been confirmed that production has halted. In response, FX has released this teaser to try and weakened the strike’s position. The hope by FX, and many other studios and channels, is that by showing what could be denied by the strike, public opinion will turn against the strike as a whole. FX is a subsidiary of Disney, which would have to pay $75 million extra a year to accommodate the demands of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. That is equivalent to 0.008% of Disney’s revenue for the last full fiscal year.

