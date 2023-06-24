Many social media users were not happy when Kim Kardashian recently Tweeted from the set of American Horror Story. Various users responded to the seemingly innocent Tweet, condemning Kim for working amid the WGA strike. “I’m on the set of AHS and we have some time between shows. What are you all up to????” she asked followers. It appears as though Kim has not gotten the response that she expected. “Not crossing picket lines is what I’m up to,” one user comments.

Several others also replied to the Tweet, claiming to be out of work amid the strike. Others called her out for failing to “show solidarity with [her] brothers and sisters in the WGA.” Several users questioned why Kim isn’t supporting the strike, while some welcomed her to join picket lines. Kim has yet to respond to the backlash. The 2023 WGA strike began last month, and sees various workers seeking improved wages, better job stability, and more.

Strikers Aren’t Happy

Striking in support of my union. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 23, 2023

It was announced in April that Kardashian would be joining the cast of American Horror Story. She reportedly plays a major role in the series’ twelfth season, titled “Delicate.” She’ll be joined onscreen by AHS veterans Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, as well as some new faces like Cara Delevingne. Earlier this month, Quinto shared his thoughts on Kim’s acting chops at the premiere of his film He Went That Way at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” Quinto told People, “She was so lovely and warm.” He went on to say that he believes Kim doesn’t need his advice, claiming to be impressed by “her spirit and her openness.” “She seemed really in her element,” he revealed. He went on to say that he looks forward to watching the upcoming season of AHS, as he’s sure Kim is going to nail her performance.

